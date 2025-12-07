Harassed for two years, girl attempts to set herself on fire in Odisha

ROURKELA: Harassed and stalked by a bus helper for the last almost two years, a 17-year-old girl allegedly attempted self-immolation at her house in Rajgangpur’s Lanjibera area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Police have arrested the accused, 24-year-old Nilesh Sahu. The condition of the survivor, a college-going student, is stated to be critical and she is currently battling for her life at Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela.

Rajgangpur IIC Bijay Das said the girl set herself ablaze in her room at around 2 am. On hearing her screams, family members rushed to the spot and took her to IGH. “The accused had been stalking and harassing her for the last two years but his activities had worsened in the recent times,” said the IIC. Further investigation is underway, he said.

The survivor’s mother said her daughter was studying in her room when she received a phone call. “My daughter took the extreme step when all of us were sleeping. When we woke up to her screams, we found her in flames and rushed her to the hospital,” she added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)