Prafulla Samal’s sons join BJP

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh blow to the BJD, three family members of senior BJD leader and party vice-president Prafulla Samal including his two sons joined the BJP on Saturday.

Samal’s sons Prayaskanti, Pranitkanti and his sister Urmila Nayak formally joined the saffron party in the presence of state BJP president Manmohan Samal at a grand joining ceremony organised at the state BJP office.

Prayaskanti, a former chairman of Bhadrak municipality and a state secretary of BJD, had resigned from the party in May this year. Urmila, the chairperson of Bhadrak Sadar block (panchayat samiti), along with the chairpersons of three other blocks resigned from BJD a few days back. Apart from the Samal brothers, 30 sarpanches and 35 samiti members also joined the BJP.

Basudebpur block chairman Nagendra Prasad Biswal, Banth block chairman Manoranjan Ghadei, Bhadrak block chairperson Urmila Nayak and Bhandaripokhari block chairperson Sumati Sethi also joined the party. Similarly, four former corporators and several leaders and workers from BJD and Congress joined BJP.