A film fest that champions the voices of the differently-abled in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Dhwani, a film festival championing the differently-abled voices in the state, is gradually emerging as a trendsetter, attracting international entries and redefining how platforms dedicated to persons with disabilities can reach global audience.
Beginning as a modest initiative a decade back, the film festival organised by Aaina, has now transformed into a major cultural event, with the 10th edition of the fest this year remaining the most expansive.
In its new avatar as the ‘Special International Film Festival’, a shift from its earlier tag as ‘special film festival’, ‘Dhwani’ this year welcomed films and participants from five countries - Poland, Spain, Austria, Italy and UAE.
Of the 45 entries received in this year’s festival held here on October 14 and 15, eight were international films. Centred around the theme ‘Life and aspiration of persons with disability in the new world’, the festival tried to break away from conventional portrayals of struggle and hardship.
“Instead of going for the usual screening of films portraying the trials and tribulations of persons with disabilities, this year we tried to showcase the aspirations, talents and triumphs of these persons and celebrated their success stories that often go unheard,” said chairman of Dhwani Jitendra Kumar Biswal.
Biswal, who himself is a differently-abled, an actor and disability rights activist said, the initiative has been backed by the Odisha government with the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department remaining a major support.
Beyond screenings, he said Dhwani is now exploring ways to take these films to a broader audience.
“We are trying to find ways in which the films shown in the festival can be screened for persons with disabilities and people at the grassroots, to inspire them with stories of how others have overcome their challenges to achieve success,” he said.