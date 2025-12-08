A film fest that champions the voices of the differently-abled in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Dhwani, a film festival championing the differently-abled voices in the state, is gradually emerging as a trendsetter, attracting international entries and redefining how platforms dedicated to persons with disabilities can reach global audience.

Beginning as a modest initiative a decade back, the film festival organised by Aaina, has now transformed into a major cultural event, with the 10th edition of the fest this year remaining the most expansive.

In its new avatar as the ‘Special International Film Festival’, a shift from its earlier tag as ‘special film festival’, ‘Dhwani’ this year welcomed films and participants from five countries - Poland, Spain, Austria, Italy and UAE.

Of the 45 entries received in this year’s festival held here on October 14 and 15, eight were international films. Centred around the theme ‘Life and aspiration of persons with disability in the new world’, the festival tried to break away from conventional portrayals of struggle and hardship.