CBI arrests constable, middleman in Odisha SI recruitment scam

BHUBANESWAR: The CBI on Sunday arrested two more persons including a police constable for their alleged involvement in the police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

After taking over the probe from Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police, CBI had arrested a middleman Biranchi Nayak on Friday. The central agency apprehended another middleman Nimai Charan Sahoo and police constable Arjun Nayak on the day.

The CBI requested the court to allow them to take Nimai and Arjun on four-day remand for further questioning. However, the court allowed them to take the duo on two-day remand.

CBI probe revealed Nimai had close links with Biranchi, who handled the entire operation of the Digha module, where hotel accommodations had been booked for the candidates. Nimai then roped in his friend Arjun in the syndicate to take advantage of his police profile and lure the candidates.

Arjun was tasked to contact the candidates in Khurda, Cuttack and other nearby districts. Sources said Arjun was attached with the Special Security Battalion (SSB). CBI is probing whether he had any links with Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) officials.

Arjun is the second policeman to have been arrested for his alleged involvement in the fraud. CB had earlier nabbed a police personnel in connection with the case.