Former sarpanch held for bomb attack on ex-Salepur block chairperson’s house

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police on Sunday arrested the principal accused involved in hurling bombs at the house of former Salepur block chairperson Mamata Rout in Atoda village on Friday evening. The accused has been identified as Priya Ranjan Mohapatra (48), a former sarapanch of Mutarifa gram panchayat under Salepur.

Police said, six miscreants had come in two bikes and hurled bombs at Rout’s house following some past rivalry and fled away from the spot. Two women, both neighours of Rout, were injured in the incident.

Rout and the injured women had filed FIR separately in Jagatpur police station. Acting on the FIR, an investigation was carried out.

“Basing on the circumstantial and prima facie evidence, while the principal accused has been arrested and forwarded to the court, the others are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them,” said IIC, Jagatpur police station Anirudha Nayak.