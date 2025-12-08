Health minister visits Rourkela girl who attempted self-immolation after alleged harassment

ROURKELA: Health minister Mukesh Mahaling on Sunday visited Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela and inquired about the condition of the minor girl who attempted self-immolation two days ago after allegedly being harassed by a bus helper for the last two years.

Upon arriving in Rourkela on the day, the minister went straight to IGH before attending other scheduled engagements. He said a team of doctors is currently treating the girl, while another team is consulting with the director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He assured that the state government will ensure the best possible medical care for the survivor.

“The priority is to stabilise her condition. We are considering airlifting her to AIIMS BBS or Delhi for further treatment, depending on her medical condition,” he said.

The 17-year-old survivor from Lanjiberna under Rajgangpur police limits in Sundargarh remains in critical condition with 92 per cent burn injuries.

Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur said her extreme step was linked to persistent harassment by the accused, Nilesh Sahu (24), who had been repeatedly contacting her. DIG (western range) Brijesh Kumar Rai has directed police to conduct a thorough investigation.