Kandhamal man attempts suicide after wife refuses to return home amid inter-caste marriage dispute

BERHAMPUR: A 22-year-old man from Dugudipari village in G Udayagiri block of Kandhamal was injured after he allegedly slashing his throat with a blade on Sunday.

The man, Subhranshu Sahu of Khajuripada, reportedly attempted suicide following a dispute with his wife. According to police, Subhranshu and the 21-year-old woman from a nearby village had fallen in love while studying at Phulbani College. Their relationship gradually developed, and the couple married secretly last year without informing their families.

After the marriage, the couple began living with Subhranshu’s parents. However, tensions arose when it emerged that the woman belonged to a different caste, leading to the family’s refusal to accept the marriage. Unable to bear the pressure, the woman left her in-laws’ home and returned to her parents. Subhranshu had also been staying at her parental house for the past few days.

Meanwhile, at around 9.30 am on Sunday, the couple went to a nearby stream to bathe. On the way, Subhranshu reportedly asked his wife to return with him to his village. When she refused, he allegedly took out a blade and slit his neck. He collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely, police said.

The woman immediately alerted her parents and contacted emergency services. Police rushed to the spot and took Subhranshu to G Udayagiri CHC in a police vehicle. He was referred to Phulbani district headquarters hospital.

G Udayagiri police station IIC Ranjita Behera said a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)