Leopard kills calf in Ganjam village, sparks panic

BERHAMPUR: Panic has gripped villages near Mujagada forest in North Ghumusur division of Ganjam district after a newborn calf was found in a half-eaten state and pugmarks of a leopard noticed a few days back.

The incident occurred in Sidhapadar village on Thursday night. A cow belonging to a villager, Smruti Ranjan Das had given birth to a calf in the cowshed but it went missing within hours of being born. The next morning on Friday, the body of the same calf was found in a half-eaten state hanging on a tree.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and started investigation. A trap camera was also installed near the spot where the body of the calf was found. When the forest officials reached the spot again on Saturday morning, they found the calf’s body missing.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Himanshu Shekhar Mohanty said footages from the trap camera showed that it was a leopard. “This apart, forest officials also found the big cat’s pugmarks in the area. The owner of the calf will be compensated as per norms. Forest staff have been mobilised at the spot to keep a close vigil on the movement of the leopard,” he added.

Meanwhile, disgruntled villagers on Sunday urged the forest authorities to capture the big cat at the earliest further threatening to take to stage protest if the issue is not addressed soon.