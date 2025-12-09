Cyber criminals duped 3K people of Rs 222 crore in last 16 months: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that cyber criminals have cheated more than Rs 222 crore from 3,486 people in the state in 16 months between August 2023 and November 2024.

In a written reply to a question from Pottangi MLA Ramachandra Kadam, the chief minister said that Rs 61.36 lakh has been refunded to victims, while Rs 6.74 crore was frozen in the fraudsters’ accounts.

“During the period, 69 people have fallen victim to digital arrest,” Majhi added. He further stated that 727 people involved in cyber fraud cases were arrested, while chargesheets have been filed in 104 cases.

Replying to a separate question from Banki MLA Debi Ranjan Tripathy, the chief minister said that the state government launched a cyber safety campaign in October to enhance public awareness on digital security.

He said 16 mobile ‘Cyber Raths’ covering urban and rural areas, over 120 workshops for students, professionals and the public and various awareness events like walkathons, cyclothons, seminars, street plays, quizzes and meetings have been organised by the government in this regard. More than 24 lakh people participated in the campaign, he added.