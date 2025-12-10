BJP Odisha announces frontal unit office-bearers, appoints new Pravaris for 37 districts

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday announced office-bearers of different frontal units and appointed new Pravaris (in-charges) for 37 organisational districts of the party.

Abhilas Panda and Aishwariya Biswal have been retained as the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Mahila Morcha respectively. Subhranshu Mohan Padhi has been appointed the new president of Krushak Morcha replacing Mahesh Sahu.

Former MLA from Baisinga Kandra Soren has been appointed the head of Scheduled Tribe Morcha, while formner MLA Baidhar Mallick will lead the Scheduled Caste Morcha. Pradyumna Nayak of Ghumsur is the new OBC Morcha and Gurinder Singh of Rourkela will head the Minority Morcha.

The party, for the first time, has appointed three leaders, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar, Ranjan Patel and Sudipta Kumar Ray, as cell in-charges for better coordination among different units of the party. The party has about 20 cells such as media cell, legal cell, cooperative cell, intellectual cell, Swachh Bharat cell and Environmental cell.