HC seeks state reply on inaction against OAS, ORES officials who struck work in violation of conduct rule

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the state government on its alleged inaction against members of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) Association and the Orissa Revenue Employees Sangha (ORES), who went on strike in June this year.
Acting on a PIL seeking strict implementation of the Orissa Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959, which prohibit government employees from resorting to any form of strike, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman on Tuesday directed the government to file a reply within one week. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing thereafter.
The PIL filed by Pratap Chandra Sahoo, a resident of Cuttack, requested the court to direct the state government to issue guidelines to all departments and initiate disciplinary action including wage deduction, dismissal or any other statutory measures against officials who participated in the strike. Advocate Anup Kumar Mohapatra appeared on behalf of the petitioner while additional government advocate Debashis Tripathy represented the state.
According to the petition, the chain of events began with the assault on OAS officer Ratnakar Sahoo inside the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation office on June 30. While the police swiftly arrested corporator Jeevan Rout and two associates, the OAS Association accused another corporator Jagannath Pradhan of masterminding the attack and demanded his arrest. In protest, OAS officers across over 20 districts went on mass leave, severely disrupting administrative work for two days.
Despite the mass protest violating service conduct rules, no disciplinary action was taken by the government. The inaction further encouraged the Orissa Revenue Employees Sangha (ORES) to launch a week-long strike from August 11 over a 10-point charter of demands, including pay revision and health insurance, the petitioner alleged.
The petitioner stated that section 8 of the Orissa Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959 explicitly prohibits any form of strike by government employees. Alleging violation of the rule of law, the petitioner urged the high court to ensure that erring officials are penalised in accordance with statutory provisions.