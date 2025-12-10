HC seeks state reply on inaction against OAS, ORES officials who struck work in violation of conduct rule

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the state government on its alleged inaction against members of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) Association and the Orissa Revenue Employees Sangha (ORES), who went on strike in June this year.

Acting on a PIL seeking strict implementation of the Orissa Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959, which prohibit government employees from resorting to any form of strike, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman on Tuesday directed the government to file a reply within one week. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing thereafter.

The PIL filed by Pratap Chandra Sahoo, a resident of Cuttack, requested the court to direct the state government to issue guidelines to all departments and initiate disciplinary action including wage deduction, dismissal or any other statutory measures against officials who participated in the strike. Advocate Anup Kumar Mohapatra appeared on behalf of the petitioner while additional government advocate Debashis Tripathy represented the state.