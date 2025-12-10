Sambalpur youth found dead near Laxmidungri; police probe possible affair angle in suspected murder

SAMBALPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 20-year-old youth whose body was found with multiple injuries near Laxmi Dunguri temple under Khetrajpur police limits here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Abhaya Das of Hirakud town.
According to family members and friends, Abhaya received a phone call from his alleged lover who asked him to come to the hilltop area to collect money for his birthday. Accordingly, he went to the spot on Monday afternoon. When he did not return home till late in the night, family members became worried and launched a search. Abhaya’s scooter was found parked near Laxmidungri in the wee hours of Tuesday.
On being informed, police reached the spot and searched the area. Subsequently, Abhaya’s body with multiple injuries was recovered.
Abhaya’s friend, Karan said, “He called me before going to meet the girl. Around an hour later, he called me again and said he was feeling uneasy and suspected that he was drugged. At about 5 pm, I received another call from Abhaya who said he was unable to move from the spot. After that, his phone was switched off and he went missing.”
Locals suspect a possible love relationship angle behind the murder, though it has not been confirmed yet.
Police said the deceased’s body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. After autopsy, the youth’s body along with his scooter, mobile phone and other items were handed over to his family.
Additional SP Srimanta Barik said police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation. It is not yet clear if the youth’s murder was driven by personal reasons, love affair or other factors.
“Police are verifying the youth’s call records and other digital evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances leading to his death. The exact reason of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Further investigation is underway,” Barik added.