Sambalpur youth found dead near Laxmidungri; police probe possible affair angle in suspected murder

SAMBALPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 20-year-old youth whose body was found with multiple injuries near Laxmi Dunguri temple under Khetrajpur police limits here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Abhaya Das of Hirakud town.

According to family members and friends, Abhaya received a phone call from his alleged lover who asked him to come to the hilltop area to collect money for his birthday. Accordingly, he went to the spot on Monday afternoon. When he did not return home till late in the night, family members became worried and launched a search. Abhaya’s scooter was found parked near Laxmidungri in the wee hours of Tuesday.

On being informed, police reached the spot and searched the area. Subsequently, Abhaya’s body with multiple injuries was recovered.

Abhaya’s friend, Karan said, “He called me before going to meet the girl. Around an hour later, he called me again and said he was feeling uneasy and suspected that he was drugged. At about 5 pm, I received another call from Abhaya who said he was unable to move from the spot. After that, his phone was switched off and he went missing.”