SCB fresh PG doctors made to work as senior residents without stipend as counselling delayed

CUTTACK: Fresh pass-out postgraduate doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital have been working without stipend for the past two months due to a delay in the counselling process required for their appointment as senior residents.

According to reports, 347 postgraduate medical students from 19 clinical and non-clinical departments completed their course last month. As per norms, once the three-year PG programme concludes, the state government is required to conduct counselling for their placement as senior residents to serve their mandatory two-year bond period.

However, with the counselling process yet to begin, the PG doctors continue working in their respective departments as senior residents, without pay. Their monthly stipend of Rs 79,000 has also been withheld, adding to their worries.

“On one hand, the government has not started counselling, and on the other, it has stopped our salary, even though we are working round-the-clock,” said a doctor, requesting anonymity.

Four days ago, a group of senior residents submitted a memorandum to the dean and principal of SCB MCH Lucy Das as well as the director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) seeking immediate counselling and reinstatement of stipend payments. However, no action has been taken so far.

A senior doctor at SCB questioned the fairness of the situation, stating, “How justified is it to make them attend emergencies and serve patients day and night while withholding their stipend?”

Das said she has forwarded their memorandum to the DMET. DMET Santosh Kumar Mishra stated that the issue arose because students completed their courses at different times due to phased admissions spread across two to three months. He added that a proposal has already been sent to the government to initiate the counselling process.