Dhenkanal tehsildar releases Rs 12 lakh dues after Odisha court orders seizure of office property

DHENKANAL: The tehsildar and land acquisition officer of Dhenkanal on Wednesday released a compensation of Rs 12 lakh to the family of a land loser after a local court ordered attachment of his official vehicle and other office property.

Tehsildar Swadhin Behera appeared in the civil court and cleared the dues of `12 lakh towards land compensation, facilitating the withdrawal of the attachment order.

According to reports, 12 decimal of land belonging to the family of late Satyabadi Behera were acquired by the Public Works department (PWD) in 2013 for construction of a railway bridge. However, compensation for the acquired land was not paid.

The affected family approached the court, which in 2023 directed the authorities to pay nearly Rs 12 lakh compensation including interest. Despite the order, the land acquisition office did not release the amount. Following a fresh plea by the petitioner, the court ordered attachment of the tehsildar’s vehicle and other office accessories. The order was executed immediately.

“There was a delay in releasing the compensation. The PWD made the payment following which the attachment order was lifted,” said the tehsildar.