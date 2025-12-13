Flag march in MV-26, internet ban extended as security builds confidence in Malkangiri village

MALKANGIRI : With normalcy yet to fully return to trouble-torn MV-26 village, security personnel conducted flag march in the region to build confidence among the villagers who returned to the arson-stricken village.

Meanwhile, the district administration extended internet shut down for another 24 hours till Saturday midnight. Police also continued to hold peace meetings at different police station levels across the district to build confidence among members of both communities.

The police said it was taking strict action in the matter. The investigation is underway to ensure justice is served. It appealed the public to maintain peace, law and order and not to believe in or spread rumours or unverified information.