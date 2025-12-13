Odisha

Flag march in MV-26, internet ban extended as security builds confidence in Malkangiri village

Police hold peace meetings across the district, urge villagers to maintain law and order; investigation into recent violence continues
Meanwhile, the district administration extended internet shut down for another 24 hours till Saturday midnight.
Meanwhile, the district administration extended internet shut down for another 24 hours till Saturday midnight.Expess Photo
Deba Prasad Dash
Updated on
1 min read

MALKANGIRI : With normalcy yet to fully return to trouble-torn MV-26 village, security personnel conducted flag march in the region to build confidence among the villagers who returned to the arson-stricken village.

Meanwhile, the district administration extended internet shut down for another 24 hours till Saturday midnight. Police also continued to hold peace meetings at different police station levels across the district to build confidence among members of both communities.

The police said it was taking strict action in the matter. The investigation is underway to ensure justice is served. It appealed the public to maintain peace, law and order and not to believe in or spread rumours or unverified information.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com