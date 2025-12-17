Gang-rape survivor says tortured for three hours; Odisha police gives Red Flag tag for case

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Crime Branch tagged it as a Red Flag case on Tuesday, shocking details of the gang-rape survivor’s ordeal have emerged. The traumatic incident lasted for three hours near Dhauli Hills, one of the most popular tourist sites of the capital on December 10 evening.

With outrage pouring in over the heinous crime, the Crime Branch said the incident would be designated as a Red Flag case and its investigation monitored.

So far, two accused Kalia Patra and Bibhu Mishra have been arrested but the main accused, identified as Happy Bhoi, along with another accomplice continues to be at large.

As per the complaint, the girl along with her cousin was intercepted by a group of four men near Lingipur canal road at around 6.30 pm on the fateful evening. The anti-socials forcibly took away their scooter’s key and demanded Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from them.