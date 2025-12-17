Gang-rape survivor says tortured for three hours; Odisha police gives Red Flag tag for case

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Crime Branch tagged it as a Red Flag case on Tuesday, shocking details of the gang-rape survivor’s ordeal have emerged. The traumatic incident lasted for three hours near Dhauli Hills, one of the most popular tourist sites of the capital on December 10 evening.
With outrage pouring in over the heinous crime, the Crime Branch said the incident would be designated as a Red Flag case and its investigation monitored.
So far, two accused Kalia Patra and Bibhu Mishra have been arrested but the main accused, identified as Happy Bhoi, along with another accomplice continues to be at large.
As per the complaint, the girl along with her cousin was intercepted by a group of four men near Lingipur canal road at around 6.30 pm on the fateful evening. The anti-socials forcibly took away their scooter’s key and demanded Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from them.
When the victims expressed their inability, the criminals overpowered the duo and started brutally assaulting the youth. Two of them carried the girl into the nearby forested area where the 17-year-old was subjected to repeated sexual assaults. She was dragged and beaten when she offered resistance. They even captured her video while her cousin faced serious physical brutality.
The victim told the investigators that the culprits tortured them till 9.30 pm and threatened to make the videos viral if they revealed the incident to anyone.
On the day, Odisha State Commission for Women (OSWC) member Urmila Mohapatra visited the crime scene while the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) stepped into the matter and registered a suo motu case in this regard.
“Two members visited Dhauli police station on the day and collected details of the crime and the investigation conducted so far. We have asked the DCP and DCPO to submit their respective reports,” said OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patra.
Women’s commission chairperson Sovana Mohanty said the city police has been asked to intensify patrolling and increase their visibility.