Gandhis’ remarks are an insult to Santhal community, people of Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and senior leaders of the state BJP issued strong condemnation against the remarks made by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi on President Droupadi Murmu and sought apology from the Congress leadership.

Stating that the remarks are deeply reprehensible, the chief minister in post on X said that they expose the Congress party’s elitist and dismissive attitude.

“Sonia Gandhi’s comment, ‘Poor lady President Murmu got tired at the end,’ and Rahul Gandhi’s ‘boring’ remarks are not just insults to India’s first tribal woman President but also a slight against the Santhal community, the people of Odisha, and the democratic ethos of the nation,” he said.

The chief minister said President Droupadi Murmu embodies the aspirations of millions, particularly the tribal and marginalised communities and has risen to the highest constitutional office through sheer perseverance, dedication, and service.

“The Congress party’s repeated attempts to belittle her only reveal their ingrained arrogance and disregard for India’s democratic institutions,” he added. Majhi said he strongly denounces the offensive and disrespectful remarks on behalf of the people of Odisha. “The people of India will not stand for such affronts to our constitutional head, and the Congress leadership must issue an immediate apology,” he added.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said it has exposed the feudal mentality and arrogance of the Congress. Stating that Congress is always against STs and SCs, Pradhan said its leaders cannot tolerate a member of the dalit and backward community adorning the highest Constitutional post of the country. State BJP president Manmohan Samal announced the BJP will launch protest against the Gandhis over their remarks on President of India.