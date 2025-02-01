Tiger Zeenat to be shifted to larger enclosure in Similipal south division pending release decision

BHUBANESWAR: With the tiger supplementation committee yet to decide on Zeenat’s release into the wild again, the state forest authorities have decided to shift the Tadoba tigress to Boma, a bigger enclosure in the Similipal South Division which has adequate space for her movement.

Forest authorities said Boma is a large enclosure for wildlife conservation. While the size of the present enclosure where Zeenat has been kept is less than two hectares, the size of the Boma will be eight to nine hectares.

“The construction of the Boma has already started and will be completed in next 10 to 12 days where the tigress will be kept till its release into the wild,” PCCF wildlife Prem Kumar Jha said.