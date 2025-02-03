Accused lets loose pet dogs on cops in Berhampur, escapes

BERHAMPUR: An accused wanted in a firing case escaped after letting loose his four pet dogs on the police at Subbarao chowk in Berhampur on Saturday night. The accused was identified as Sandip Sahu alias Mogli.

IIC of Baidyanathpur police station Suchitra Parida said last month, Sahu along with some criminals had opened fire in Gajapatinagar area to terrorise local residents. On being informed, police immediately reached the spot but the criminals managed to escape.

Parida said a case was registered against the criminals who went into hiding. On Saturday night, police received information that Sahu was present at his home near Subbarao chowk.

The IIC said a police team immediately reached his house to nab him. On seeing the cops, the accused reportedly let his four pet dogs loose on them. While the police personnel fled to their vehicle to save themselves, Sahu manage to escape from the spot. Another case has been registered against the accused. Efforts are underway to nab him, Parida added.