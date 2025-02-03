Rs 46 lakh water sump lies idle in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: In a glaring example of administrative negligence, a Rs 46 lakh underground water sump constructed in 2007 at Khaspa street in Berhampur remains unused for over half a decade.

Inaugurated by the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik, the sump was designed to provide safe drinking water to over 20 streets, serving approximately 50,000 people.

Connected to the Dakhinpur reservoir with a 1.80 lakh litre capacity, the sump functioned for over a decade but later was left unused after the execution of the Janibili mega water supply project. Despite the new project, Berhampur residents currently receive only about one and a half hours of water supply daily, with frequent disruptions due to power issues.

Former corporator Badri Nayak emphasised that reactivating the sump could help address water scarcity, especially critical this year as reservoirs and water bodies are experiencing low water levels due to inadequate rainfall. The impending hot days are expected to intensify water shortage conditions.

WATCO general manager Bikash Padhy acknowledged the sump’s existence, stating it was constructed by BeMC and managed by PHED. “As the sump is in working condition,the matter would be placed before the administration,” said Padhy.