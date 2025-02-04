Odisha Special Educator Federation demand creation of special educator posts in schools

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Special Educator Federation for Divyang has demanded creation of special educator posts in schools under both School and Mass Education, and Tribal Welfare departments.

As per the UDISE data, there are around 82,000 students with disabilities in over 63,000 general schools. If compared to the previous UDISE reports, their number is declining. Lack of special educators is being attributed to the decrease in PwD students’ enrolment.

The association said, only a handful of schools have special educators for teaching the differently-abled students despite implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009. As per the RTE amendment, schools will have to appoint one special education teacher for every 10 children with disabilities studying in classes I to V and 15 children with disabilities studying in classes VI to VIII.

According to reports, the state needs at least 6,573 special educators in general schools. Members of the federation said they have completed their BEd and MEd courses to become eligible for teaching but are yet to be appointed in any of the schools run by both the departments.

The SSEPD department, meanwhile, has urged both the School and Mass Education and Tribal Welfare departments to look into the issue and create the posts accordingly.