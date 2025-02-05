CM Mohan Charan announces grant of Rs 1 crore for Surajmal Saha college in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for the infrastructure development of the Surajmal Saha Mahavidyalaya in Puri.

Addressing the 45th annual function of the college, the chief minister said education system and education sector are undergoing massive changes.“There are ample opportunities for employment and livelihood. To make the most of the opportunities, it is essential to develop relevant skills along with education,” he added.

He said the state government is also planning to bring about significant changes in Odisha’s education sector. To strengthen primary education, every panchayat will have a Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Primary School. These schools under the NEP will further strengthen the state’s education system, he added.

Majhi inaugurated new classrooms and an administrative building of the college. He also laid the foundation stone for construction of science and commerce department buildings. He felicitated students who won medals at the South Asian Combat Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal and achieved success in the All India Coastal Trekking and Mountaineering Course.

Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj described renowned social worker Surajmal Saha as a symbol of courage, sacrifice and dedication. Although Saha was not directly involved in politics, he consistently worked towards transforming the education system, Suraj said.

Satyabadi MLA Om Prakash Mishra, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattanayak, former MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi and principal of the college Brahma Nanda Sahu also spoke.