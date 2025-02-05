Denied leave, residential school student dies by suicide

MALKANGIRI: Denied permission to go home, a 14-year-old tribal student of a residential school in Malkangiri reportedly ended his life by hanging from a tree outside the school campus on Monday night.

The deceased was a Class-IX student of Gompakonda (SSD) High School at Kalimela in the district.

District welfare officer A Srinivas Achary said after immersion of the idol of Goddess Saraswati and merry-making, the student returned to school hostel in the evening and spoke to his father over phone. Subsequently, he sought permission to go to his home at Kambeda village in Korukonda block citing illness of his sister. However, the teachers told him to go home the next morning as no vehicle was available to Kambeda after sundown.

Later in the night, the student left his room on the pretext of taking dinner on the ground floor of the hostel and escaped through a hole in the school boundary wall. He reportedly hanged himself from a tree with a towel outside the campus.