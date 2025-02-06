3.4 tonne of stolen coal seized, godown owner held

PARADIP: A joint raid by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Tuesday led to the recovery of 3.4 tonne of stolen coal from a private godown in Jagatsinghpur’s Tirtol area on Tuesday.

Owner of the godown Sankar Das, a resident of Rahama within Tirtol police limits, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the coal theft.

Apart from 1,216 gunny bags filled with coal, 200 litre of stolen petrol and 2,200 litre of diesel were also seized from the godown.

Sources said coal theft rackets targeting cargo-laden trains are active in Paradip, causing significant losses to the state exchequer. These rackets are engaged in looting coal from different points along Cuttack-Paradip railway line besides stationary goods trains.