Deworming campaign across Odisha on February 10

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will launch a deworming campaign across the state on February 10 to observe the National Deworming Day (NDD) during which children of the age group of one to 19 years are dewormed.

The drive will be carried out by the directorate of family welfare of the state Health department in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM) and UNICEF, and cover more than 1.46 crore children in the age bracket of one to 19 years.

As many as 17,73,187 women of reproductive age (WRA) besides those in the age group of 20 to 24 years (non-pregnant and non-lactating) will also be covered under the drive.