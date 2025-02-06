Deworming campaign across Odisha on February 10

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will launch a deworming campaign across the state on February 10 to observe the National Deworming Day (NDD) during which children of the age group of one to 19 years are dewormed.
The drive will be carried out by the directorate of family welfare of the state Health department in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM) and UNICEF, and cover more than 1.46 crore children in the age bracket of one to 19 years.
As many as 17,73,187 women of reproductive age (WRA) besides those in the age group of 20 to 24 years (non-pregnant and non-lactating) will also be covered under the drive.
As many as 24 districts including Angul, Boudh, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Balasore, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Keonjhar, Koraput, Kendrapara, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, and Sundargarh will be covered under the campaign.
In the remaining six districts - Balangir, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Rayagada - the campaign will cover mass drug administration for Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) in some of the identified blocks. The deworming drive will be taken up in the remaining blocks.
The NDD will be followed by a Mop-up Day (MUD) on February 17 to deworm the children who missed their dose on February 10.
A Vitamin-A supplementation programme will also be carried out along with the NDD drive for 32,10,650 children in the age group of nine months to five years.