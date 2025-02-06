Prime accused in Mannapuram heist arrested from Guwahati

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police has arrested the main accused involved in the daring daylight heist at Mannapuram Gold Finance office in Budharaja area of the city on January 3.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Kumar Lal said the prime accused in the dacoity case, identified as Uttam Paswan, was nabbed from Guwahati in Assam. He coordinated the heist.

“Police are interrogating him. The accused will be brought on remand again for further investigation. Efforts are on to nab all the accused involved in the dacoity and recover the valuables,” Lal added.

The arrest comes after weeks of investigation which has been reportedly marred by delays and slow pace. Moreover, police are yet to recover the looted valuables.