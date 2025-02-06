Seminar on ‘Role of Media in Shaping Viksit Bharat' in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A two-day national seminar on ‘Role of Media in Shaping Viksit Bharat: Challenges and Opportunities’ will kick-off at Fakir Mohan University in Balasore on Thursday.

Vice chancellor Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy is scheduled to inaugurate the seminar which will be organised in association with International Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and UNICEF.

Founding director of Centre for Culture, Media and Governance, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi Prof Biswajit Das will join as the keynote speaker. University’s PG Council chairman Prof Bhaskar Behera, retired IAS officer and former director of SCSTRTI Prof AB Ota, former professor of University of Rajasthan Prof Sanjeev Bhanawat and regional director of IIMC, Dhenkanal Prof Anand K Pradhan are scheduled to attend the event.

Head of J&MC department and convenor of the seminar Prof Bharati Bala Patnaik said, “Reputed media academicians and journalists, research scholars and students across the country will take part in various sessions of the seminar and analyse the contribution of media in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation. More than 90 research papers on 15 sub-themes will be presented in six technical sessions during seminar.”