Couple among three killed in separate road accidents in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Three persons including a couple were killed in separate road mishaps in Rayagada and Boudh districts on Friday.

In the first incident in Rayagada’s Gunupur, a couple died and four persons suffered grievous injuries after a brick-laden tractor overturned near Gulumunda village.

Sources said 10 persons of Kujendri village were on way to Gunupur in the tractor when the mishap took place. After the driver lost control, at least six persons were trapped under the tractor trolley.

On being informed, Gunupur police reached the spot, rescued the trapped passengers including the driver and rushed them to the local hospital. However, the doctors declared Chaita Sabar (50) and his wife Mamata Sabar (43) dead. Later, one of the four injured was shifted to Gajapati district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Paralakhemundi as his condition deteriorated, said Gunupur IIC Uttam Sahu.

Similarly in Boudh, a 20-year-old youth died and four others were injured after their car met with an accident near Jhadrajing village within Purunakatak police limits. The deceased was identified as Gangadhar Mallick of Ranipathar village.

Sources said five youths of Ranipathar were returning from Charichakka in a car. Near Jhadrajing village, their four-wheeler hit a roadside tree and turned turtle.

On being informed by locals, fire services personnel reached the spot, rescued the five injured and rushed them to Purunakatak hospital. However, the doctor declared Gangadhar brought dead. The rest of the injured youths were later shifted to Boudh and Kandhamal DHHs.