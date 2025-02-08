One critical, three injured in ferro alloy plant explosion in Rourkela

ROURKELA: In yet another industrial mishap in Sundargarh district, a worker suffered critical burns and three others received minor injuries in an explosion in the mini steel melting shop induction furnace of Kalunga-based Shree Mahavir Ferro Alloys (SMFA) Pvt Ltd here on Friday evening.

The incident comes close on the heels of the death of three workers who were trapped after a coal bunker collapsed on them at production line 2 of Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL) in Sundargarh’s Rajgangpur on January 16.

Deputy director of Factories and Boilers Bibhu Prasad said as per preliminary information, an explosion took place at the induction Furnace of SMFA after liquid metal came in contact with water. One worker was critically burnt and two others suffered minor burn injuries.

Prasad, who is currently on a visit to Uttar Pradesh, said the injured workers were admitted to RSP-run Ispat General Hospital for treatment. There was no report of any fatality yet.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said one of the workers suffered 30 per cent burn injuries. The administration is making all efforts to ensure that the injured workers are provided better treatment.

Following the mishap, there was resentment among SMFA workers and family members of the injured persons as members of various trade unions accused the management of ignoring safety of workers.

Sources said the mishap took place at the newly-installed steel melting shop 2 of the SMFA plant which is into production of sponge iron, billet and pellet.