NHAI discontinues CALA cells in six tehsils of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has discontinued the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) cells in six tehsils of Jagatsinghpur district.

This move has affected preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Cuttack-Kandarpur-Paradip economic corridor, inter-corridors and feeder routes under Bharatmala Pariyojana Lot -5.

However, local farmers are happy, considering the discontinuation of the cells to be a victory for their interests. They said they were not opposed to the project itself but had requested that the road be rerouted through government land or along the dead Paika River to protect private lands.

In response, the administration issued notices to all affected farmers to attend a meeting on January 13. During the meeting, sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai, accompanied by NHAI project director KN Rao and other officials interacted with the farmers.