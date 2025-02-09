NHAI discontinues CALA cells in six tehsils of Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has discontinued the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) cells in six tehsils of Jagatsinghpur district.
This move has affected preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Cuttack-Kandarpur-Paradip economic corridor, inter-corridors and feeder routes under Bharatmala Pariyojana Lot -5.
However, local farmers are happy, considering the discontinuation of the cells to be a victory for their interests. They said they were not opposed to the project itself but had requested that the road be rerouted through government land or along the dead Paika River to protect private lands.
In response, the administration issued notices to all affected farmers to attend a meeting on January 13. During the meeting, sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai, accompanied by NHAI project director KN Rao and other officials interacted with the farmers.
However, the meeting remained inconclusive as farmers stood their ground over refusal to give up land for the project. Tarai assured that their concerns would be conveyed to the administration and the state government.
On January 27, NHAI discontinued the CALA cell in six tehsils - Biridi, Jagatsinghpur, Tirtol, Erasama, Raghunathpur and Kujang. Earlier, the alignment approval committee of the MoRTH had approved the alignment only for the Cuttack (Tangi endpoint of CRRR) to Kandarpur section, instructing authorities to halt publication of the 3D notification for the remaining sections.
Consequently, the competent authority approved the discontinuation of the CALA cell for the unapproved alignment of the project. Biridi tehsildar Sanjay Behera confirmed the fact and said as per NHAI’s direction, the cells six tehsils of the district have been discontinued, affecting preparation of the DPR. “However, the project itself has not been withdrawn, only the CALA cell has been discontinued,” Behera said.