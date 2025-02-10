BJD leaders seek poll loss review before organisational shake-up

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD prepares for the organisational polls, senior party leaders have been expressing discontentment as the election results have not been reviewed even after seven months to analyse the reasons behind the party’s defeat.

The latest to raise question in this regard is former Rajya Sabha member and senior party leader Bhupinder Singh. He said BJD should find out why it was defeated in the elections despite the popularity of party president Naveen Patnaik. Singh said though he and several other senior leaders had taken up the issue with the party chief, nothing has been done in this regard.

Since the organisational elections are round the corner, the review of election result should have been completed. The party chief had announced about it after the polls, he said.

Singh’s statement comes days after another senior leader and former MP Mahesh Sahoo questioned the strategy of the party in fielding the then organisational secretary of the BJD Pranab Prakash Das from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Das should have contested from Jajpur Lok Sabha or Assembly seat. This would have ensured victory of 10 to 12 BJD MLAs from coastal districts and the party would have returned to power,” he had said.

Discontentment is brewing among the BJD rank and file over the matter. They are either meeting in groups or making statements questioning the election strategy. Last week, a group of senior party leaders had met at a Guwahati hotel sparking speculation in political circles. Several defeated youth leaders are also meeting among themselves regularly to discuss organisational matters.

However, there has been no reaction from either the party chief or the leadership about the activities. Naveen had recently asked the coordination committee to complete the election process by Odia New Year on April 14. The committee is headed by former minister Debi Prasad Mishra.