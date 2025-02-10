Canal dispute threatens paddy crops in Kaliagaon

JEYPORE: Farmers of Kaliagaon in Jeypore block have been left in the lurch after residents of the neighbouring village reportedly blocked their canal outlets, affecting paddy cultivation over 100 acre of farmland.

The dispute centres around five canal outlets from Phampuni distributary that have been supplying water to farmers for both kharif and rabi seasons. Recently, the Gramya Surakhya Samiti of Phampuni village permanently sealed these outlets, claiming they were illegally constructed in forest areas.

The move has severely impacted the ongoing transplanting process, with paddy saplings withering due to lack of water. Sources said while the authorities of Upper Kolab irrigation project had established a lone canal outlet between Goudaguda and Phampuni village 30 years back, farmers subsequently added four more outlets to ensure adequate water supply to their ayacut areas.

Mitu Panda, a farmer from Kaliagaon village, said, “We have been receiving water through these outlets for decades. This sudden closure has severely affected our cultivation process.”

Assistant executive engineer of Jeypore Upper Kolab project Rajani Mishra acknowledged the situation and said the Irrigation department has been apprised of the dispute. “Since this is a law and order issue, we have referred the matter to the Jeypore tehsildar-cum-irrigation officer for amicable resolution between both the parties,” he added.

On the other hand, the affected farmers have threatened to take intensify their protest if the administration fails to resolve the issue at the earliest.