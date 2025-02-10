CM Mohan Charan Majhi highlights need for development of healthcare in backward regions

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said a concerted effort is needed for development of healthcare in the backward regions of Odisha.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 74th annual conference of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Odisha branch, the chief minister said health has been given considerable importance in the state budget. In 2024-25, the state government has made a budget provision of Rs 21,000 crore for health.

“Odisha has a large health budget but people are falling prey to many kinds of diseases due to lack of awareness. The government is committed to strengthening and improving healthcare infrastructure across the state,” he said.

Majhi further said of the Rs 13 lakh crore investment proposed in the state during the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, Rs 50,000 crore intent is in the health sector alone. This will create around 25,000 jobs in the sector. “The journey of Utkarsh Odisha will not be possible without the development of health services.”

He informed that Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the world’s largest public health insurance scheme which covers 60 crore people of the country, will provide better services to the people of Odisha.

Appreciating the role of healthcare workers, the chief minister said doctors provide continuous service and ensure that the common people are healthy. Doctors and healthcare workers will play an important role in the development of the state and nation.

Majhi enquired about the progress of the new trauma care centre which is being set up at Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital (MCH). He said two years have passed since the new MCH was inaugurated. However, the hospital has no in-patient department (IPD). He asked the MCH authorities to take steps to open the IPD immediately.

He congratulated the office bearers of Odisha branch of the IMA for organising the two-day conference in Keonjhar.

Among others, principal and dean of Dharanidhar MCH Dr Chinmayi Mohapatra, vice-chancellor of Dharanidhar University Pratap Kumar Mohanty and IMA state secretary Dr Mritunjay Mohapatra were present.

More than 1,000 doctors from across the state participated in the conference.