No eKYC extension, says minister Krushna Chandra Patra despite 37.85 lakh backlog

BHUBANESWAR: After extending the deadline for Aadhaar-based self-authentication of beneficiaries enjoying free ration under national and state food security schemes for the fifth time till February 15, the state government on Sunday made it clear that there will be no further extension.

While nearly 38 lakh beneficiaries have not completed the eKYC (electronic know your customer) verification, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra made a last appeal to them to complete the mandatory self-authentication failing which it will be considered that the ration cards issued to them have been surrendered. The cards will be declared invalid and automatically cancelled, he warned.

The minister told reporters that 37,85,496 people covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and state food security programme have not completed their eKYC verification.

“With only six days left, they have the last opportunity to save their ration cards. If they are not eligible, it will be wise to surrender the cards and no action will be initiated against them. Otherwise, they will face action as deemed proper under relevant provisions of law,” he said.

Patra further said that around eight lakh beneficiaries have been found to be either income tax payees or belonging to income groups not eligible for free ration. “It has also come to the notice during verification that these people have fraudulently acquired ration cards to access healthcare benefits under government schemes. These people will also be taken to task,” he said.

“After my appeal to ineligible beneficiaries to surrender their ration cards, around 12,000 people, who are either income tax payees or well-placed, have responded and voluntarily surrendered their ration cards,” Patra added.

Earlier, the minister had clarified that contractual workers of the state government with lower income level, earning between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 per month, will continue to get free ration if they have ration cards.

The minister said the department has so far received around six lakh applications for issue of new ration cards. The cards will be issued only after elimination of all bogus cards and those issued to ineligible persons. Not a single eligible person will be left out from the food security programme, he said.