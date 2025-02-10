Odisha Police on high alert after fresh Naxal casualties in Chhattisgarh operations

BHUBANESWAR: After one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations which resulted in the killing of around 31 Maoists in neighbouring Chhattisgarh on Sunday, Odisha Police is on high alert to foil any attempted infiltration bid by the ultras.

Two security forces personnel also lost their lives during the exchange of fire with the Maoists at Indravati National Park in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The national park area, adjoining Abujhmad, shares its border with Maharashtra.

Odisha Police has intensified combing operations in all the possible transitional routes with neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Security forces are on high alert on the border regions, especially in Tulsipahad in Koraput along with Malkangiri and Nuapada districts.

“Amid the ongoing operations in Chhattisgarh, the Maoists may flee to Andhra Pradesh and prefer to remain low as Naxalism has mostly been wiped out and they do not have a strong network there anymore. The extremists could also possibly try to sneak into Odisha. It remains a cause of concern as Naxals are still active in districts like Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh,” said a senior police officer.

“Coordination has been enhanced with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh police forces to handle any attempted infiltration bid by the Naxals,” said a senior police officer.

The encounter comes days after at least 16 Naxalites were killed in a joint operation launched by the security personnel of Odisha and Chhattisgarh police as well as Central Reserve Police Force in the neighbouring state’s Gariaband district on January 21.