Orissa High Court notice to collector over illegal construction of temple at Jaleswar

CUTTACK: Construction of a temple on encroached gochar land (land earmarked for grazing) at Rajnagar village in Balasore district’s Jaleswar tehsil has come under the Orissa High Court scanner.

Acting on a petition seeking intervention against construction of the temple, a single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi has issued notice to secretary Revenue & Disaster Management department and the district collector.

“The tehsildar, Jaleswar, is directed to file show cause as to why action has not been taken against the encroachers who have constructed the temple on the gochar land,” Justice Panigrahi also ordered on February 4.

The matter is scheduled for next hearing on February 20. Harihara Sahoo, a resident of Rajnagar filed the petition, while advocate Sankar Prasad Pani made submissions on his behalf.

According to the petition, construction of the temple has continued even after the HC in another petition directed the tehsildar to evict the encroachers within four weeks on October 31, 2023. Sahoo had also submitted a detailed representation to the Balasore collector on January 9, 2025.

The HC on October 31, 2023 had observed, “The court is of the considered view that appropriate legal action is necessary from the side of tehsildar in order to ensure removal of such encroachment which is claimed to have been proved after enquiry of the local revenue inspector.”

The construction work of the temple has continued for the past two years even after an order for eviction of the encroachment was issued by the tehsildar on November 30, 2022, the petition alleged.

The representation to the Balasore collector and the petition has sought direction to the tehsildar to stop work of illegal construction of temple on the gochar land, impose section 163 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to restrain the unauthorised congregation there, and direction to the sub-collector and SP to ensure deployment of police force so as to execute the eviction of unauthorised structure.