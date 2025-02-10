Photo studio owner murdered in Jajpur

JAJPUR: A photo studio owner was brutally murdered by some miscreants reportedly over past enmity in Sobara village within Jajpur Road police limits here on Saturday night.

Police identified the deceased as 28-year-old Deepak Kumar Sahu, the proprietor of Omm digital film studio. Deepak’s blood-soaked body was found inside his studio on Sunday morning.

Family members said after having dinner at home, Deepak went to the studio to sleep at around 11 pm on Saturday. The next morning, the youth’s mother tried to call him but his mobile phone was switched off.

When the woman went to the studio, she found his body lying in a pool of blood. She immediately alerted the locals. On being informed, Jajpur Road police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

A police officer said scientific team along with the dog squad visited the crime scene for investigation. Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspects that it might be a fallout of previous enmity.

“The miscreants fled after committing the crime. They also looted equipment from the studio including computers, cameras and other valuable items from the studio,” he said.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the crime. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.