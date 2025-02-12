Alcoholic man killed by two sons, wife in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA: An elderly man addicted to alcohol was allegedly killed by his two sons and wife at Mungapadar village in Kalahandi’s Koksara block on February 7.

Briefing the media on Monday night, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Dharamgarh Manoj Behera said 65-year-old Jadu Dalpati of Mungapadar was killed by his sons Dhaneswar and Fakira besides wife Rukuni. Jadu’s son-in-law Khira Nag helped in getting rid of the elderly man’s body. All the accused except Dhaneswar have been arrested.

The SDPO said Jadu was an alcoholic and he used to frequently assault his wife in an inebriated state. On February 7, he came home drunk and started to beat Rukuni again. Fed up with his abuse, his two sons tied Jadu with a rope and assaulted him with wooden sticks. Rukuni also joined them. When the man died, the accused called Khira and sought his help to dispose of the body. The four accused then took Jadu’s body to the backyard of their house and buried it.

When villagers could not find Jadu, the sarpanch of Mungapadar filed an FIR in Ampani police station. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and brought Jadu’s family members for questioning. The SDPO said during interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime.

Subsequently, police exhumed the deceased’s body and sent it for postmortem. A scientific team was also sent to the spot to collect evidence. “Police arrested the deceased’s younger son, wife and son-in-law and produced them in court on Monday. Efforts are on to trace Dhaneswar,” he added.