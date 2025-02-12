Bike-car collision kills three in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Triple riding and moving on the wrong side of the road cost three teenagers their lives when their motorcycle was hit by a car near Tankapani Sai temple road on the Cuttack-Puri bypass here late on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Subham Mohanty alias Sibu (15) from Haldiapadia slum in Laxmisagar; Kanha Khuntia (18) from Trinath temple lane, Laxmisagar; and Arakhit Behera (18) from Banapur in Khurda. Badagada IIC Trupti Ranjan Nayak said the SUV was on its way to Puri when the motorcycle came in front of it and both collided. The incident took place at around 2 am in the night.

“Upon getting information from the locals, our police team rushed to the spot and took the victims to the Capital Hospital where they were declared received dead,” he said. According to sources, the extent of damage showed both the vehicles were travelling in high-speed.

3 killed as bike rams into car

Under the impact, the front side of the SUV was completely mangled, while the two-wheeler reportedly was dragged several metres after ramming into the car.

Nayak said they have arrested Satya Prakash Kar (27) from Paradip, who was driving the car, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. While two persons were suspected to be in the car when the accident took place, police later confirmed that only Kar was present.

After postmortem at the Capital Hospital the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families, police said.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that accidents have become frequent on the road in recent times. They blamed drunk driving and lack of enforcement measures against rash driving as key reasons for frequent accidents on the stretch.