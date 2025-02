CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of the February 1 notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development department to purportedly “remove any ambiguity” in the application of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice MS Sahoo issued the interim stay order on a petition filed by Bimalendu Pradhan, a resident of Bhubaneswar.

In his petition, Pradhan contended that in the OAOM Act there is a clear bar for registration of an apartment if the apartment does not have an occupancy certificate (OC) and if the association of allottees of the apartment has not been formed and registered. Advocate Mohit Agarwal argued on Pradhan’s behalf.

Endorsing it, the bench said since the Act applies to all apartments irrespective of those having been constructed or developed, in event such transfer deeds were not executed prior to coming into force of the 2023 Act, the bar applies. Association of allotees must first be formed and then the transfer(s) executed.