Mining company VP mysteriously goes missing, abduction suspected in Odisha

BARBIL: Vice-president of Grewal Mining and Metals at Barbil, Nimananda Pradhan, reportedly went missing under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

Pradhan’s wife filed a missing complaint in Barbil police station on Thursday. She said her husband left the office in his car at around 7 pm on Wednesday. He was with his driver Md Feroz. However, he did not return home till late in the evening and his phone was switched off. Though family members launched a search, Pradhan could not be traced.

While locals claimed they saw the car going towards Jharkhand via Belkundi road, sources said the possibility of kidnapping cannot be ruled out.

On the day, Keonjhar SP Nitin Kusalkar Dagdu rushed to Barbil town to take stock of the investigation. A senior officer of Barbil police station said the footage of CCTV cameras installed along the road from Barbil to Belkundi is being scanned. Staff and security personnel of the mining company are being questioned to ascertain the circumstances under which Pradhan went missing.

A police team has also been dispatched to Jharkhand. The team is taking help of Jharkhand Police to trace Pradhan. All possible angles are being examined to solve the mysterious disappearance of the mining company official, he added.