Family, friends observe 61st birth anniversary of Lulu Mohapatra

BHUBANESWAR: The 61st birth anniversary of senior Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra was observed by his family, friends and supporters on Friday.

A series of events including a memorial meeting and a mega blood donation camp were organised to honour Mohapatra, who was popularly known as ‘Lulu Bhai’.

The memorial meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Bhubaneswar north MLA Babu Singh, Brahmagiri MLA and daughter of Mohapatra, Upasna Mohapatra, Bangiriposhi MLA Sanjali Murmu, Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das and others who paid homage to the late Congress leader.

During the event, social activist and Mohapatra’s close friend Amiya Kanta Das shared his memories and highlighted the leaders enduring impact as a role model for students and youths across the state.

On the occassion, a blood donation camp was organised by AK Das Foundation Trust on the premises of Institute of Engineers in Bhubaneswar. Students and youth from different parts of the state participated and over 120 units of blood were collected.

Mohapatra joined politics as a student leader and got elected as Brahmagiri MLA for three consecutive terms from 1995 to 2009.