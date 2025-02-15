Odisha: Anwesha girls hostel superintendent suspended for assaulting inmates

BERHAMPUR: The Gajapati administration on Friday suspended the superintendent of the government-run Anwesha girls hostel on the outskirts of Paralakhemundi for allegedly assaulting the inmates.

Gajapati collector Bijay Dash issued the suspension order of Rajendra Sahu who was the superintendent of the girls hostel for the last three years in violation of the guidelines of SC and ST Development department.

Sources said recently, local social activists wrote a letter to the district collector accusing Sahu of torturing the girls. They also demanded protection for the hostel inmates and action against the superintendent.

Following the complaint, a team comprising senior revenue officials visited the hostel for investigation.

Sahu was transferred to Abarsingh hostel to make the investigation free and fair. Despite his transfer, the superintendent was allegedly pressurising the inmates not to testify against him.

In the meantime, a former matron of the hostel, who resigned a few months back, also claimed that Sahu physically assaulted the girls and threatened to expel them if they reported the incidents to anyone.

On Thursday, the team submitted its investigation report to the collector following which Sahu was placed under suspension.

Although the details of the report are yet to be revealed, sources said it confirmed the allegations against the superintendent and also highlighted irregularities in the management of the hostel.

Meanwhile, questions are also being raised as to how Sahu was appointed as the warden of the girls hostel.

As per the guidelines of SC and ST Development department, only a female teacher can be appointed as the superintendent of a girls hostel.