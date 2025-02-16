Falsehood can cover truth only for some time: LoP Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said falsehood may cover the truth for some time, but not for all times.

Addressing the Jati Nandighosha’ conclave of Nandighosha TV here, Naveen said, “The media should, thus, be the beacon of truth and highlight the successes and sufferings of the common man despite pressures and challenges.”

Stating that social media is getting popular among the youth these days, Naveen said one should guard against its abuse and misuse through spreading misinformation and fake news. The mainstream media should also brace for the challenges and opportunities because of emerging technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“The responsibility lies with the mainstream media to check facts, be the voice of the voiceless and strengthen the socio-democratic fabric of our great country,” he said.

The former CM said the the very word Nandighosha in the TV channel’s name has emotional connect with people of the state, as it is named after the chariot of Lord Jagannath. “I hope Nandighosha TV also continues to be the voice of people in Odisha and plays a vital role in the development journey of the state,” he said.

Editor of the channel Sisira Bhattamisra and other dignitaries also spoke. The conclave saw deliberations and discussions on various issues.