Odisha: Seven-member inter-district gang of dacoits nabbed

ANGUL: The Angul district police have cracked a major dacoity case by arresting seven members including the mastermind of an inter-district gang responsible for a recent robbery in Bhagabatpur village. Police recovered Rs 2.66 lakh in cash, gold ornaments, bikes, and two knives from their possession.

SP Rahul Jain said the arrested belong to Angul and Dhenkanal districts and have been involved in multiple robberies across both regions.

The breakthrough came after a robbery at Ajay Bhutia’s residence in Bhagabatpur village last Tuesday evening. The dacoits struck while Bhutia was at his grocery shop in Santiri Chhak and his family was attending the Joranda Mela. The criminals terrorised Bhutia’s wife Sujata and two children who were at home, taking away Rs 3 lakh, gold ornaments, and other valuables.

Following Bhutia’s FIR at Banarpal police station, sniffer dogs were deployed which provided crucial leads resulting in the arrests. The accused will be produced in court where police will seek their remand for further investigation.