Six arrested for assault on fitness trainer in Odisha's Rourkela

ROURKELA: Six persons were arrested for allegedly opening fire on a fitness trainer and assaulting him with a sword at Bondamunda in Rourkela, police said on Sunday.

The accused are Sukanta Das (23), Sanskar Singh (23), Abhinav Verma (22), Priyanshu Singh (21), B Karthik (19) and Abhisek Barua (30), all of Bondamunda. A sword, pistol, one empty cartridge case, magazine and a live bullet were seized from their possession.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said with the help of CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the accused were arrested from different places of Sundargarh district. Sukanta had opened fire on the victim. After the bullet missed the target, he hit the fitness trainer with the butt of the pistol on his head.

Abhishek, who works as a security guard in the Rourkela branch of ICICI bank, helped the other accused flee from the scene and also concealed the pistol near his house, Wadhwani said.

The accused youths were booked under sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 118 (2), 126 (2), 109 (1) and 3 (5) of BNS and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. They were produced in court on the day.

On February 14, fitness trainer Shyamal Sarkar (26) had a quarrel with the accused persons at Pragati Park of C Sector in Bondamunda. When he was later standing with his friends in D Sector area, the miscreants assaulted him before opening a round of fire. One of them also attacked Shyamal with a sword. The trainer suffered injuries on his head, back and palm.