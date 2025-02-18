CM Majhi sets ‘Samruddha Odisha’ ball rolling

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday presented the annual budget of Rs 2.9 lakh crore for 2025-26 in the Assembly.

The second budget of the BJP government, which is Rs 25,000 crore more than the Rs 2.65 lakh crore provisioned in 2024-25, focuses on setting the platform for Samrudhha Odisha through inclusive growth of all sections of people, he said.

“We are laying the foundation for Samruddha Odisha 2036 - a vision for prosperous and empowered Odisha. For us, Samruddhi is more than just economic growth, it signifies job creation, inclusive development and equitable opportunities for every citizen,” he said.

The chief minister said special thrust has been given on transformative sectors like infrastructure, urban development, agriculture, increasing irrigation potential, port-led development, industralisation and sports.

The agriculture sector allocation has increased by 12 per cent to Rs 37,838 crore. Sixteen new initiatives have been announced in the budget which include Antyodaya Gruha Yojana of Rs 2,603 crore, Suabhadra Surakhya of Rs 153 crore, Samruddha Sahara of Rs 408 crore, model mandis of Rs 50 crore and Atal Bus Stand of Rs 1,266 crore.

Stating that providing a robust social security net for citizens are priorities for the government, Majhi said Rs 41,272 crore has been allocated for the education sector while the health sector provision has also increased to Rs 23,635 crore. Rs 17,998 crore has been allocated for undertaking various women and child-centric policies and welfare measures.

The budget outlay is proposed to be financed mainly through revenue receipts of Rs 2,32,000 crore and borrowing and other receipts of Rs 58,000 crore. The total revenue receipts for 2025-26 include state’s own tax of Rs 66,000 crore, own non-tax revenue of Rs 60,000 crore, state’s share in central taxes for Rs 64,408 crore and grants from Centre for Rs 41,592 crore.