CM Majhi sets ‘Samruddha Odisha’ ball rolling

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday presented the annual budget of Rs 2.9 lakh crore for 2025-26 in the Assembly.
The second budget of the BJP government, which is Rs 25,000 crore more than the Rs 2.65 lakh crore provisioned in 2024-25, focuses on setting the platform for Samrudhha Odisha through inclusive growth of all sections of people, he said.
“We are laying the foundation for Samruddha Odisha 2036 - a vision for prosperous and empowered Odisha. For us, Samruddhi is more than just economic growth, it signifies job creation, inclusive development and equitable opportunities for every citizen,” he said.
The chief minister said special thrust has been given on transformative sectors like infrastructure, urban development, agriculture, increasing irrigation potential, port-led development, industralisation and sports.
The agriculture sector allocation has increased by 12 per cent to Rs 37,838 crore. Sixteen new initiatives have been announced in the budget which include Antyodaya Gruha Yojana of Rs 2,603 crore, Suabhadra Surakhya of Rs 153 crore, Samruddha Sahara of Rs 408 crore, model mandis of Rs 50 crore and Atal Bus Stand of Rs 1,266 crore.
Stating that providing a robust social security net for citizens are priorities for the government, Majhi said Rs 41,272 crore has been allocated for the education sector while the health sector provision has also increased to Rs 23,635 crore. Rs 17,998 crore has been allocated for undertaking various women and child-centric policies and welfare measures.
The budget outlay is proposed to be financed mainly through revenue receipts of Rs 2,32,000 crore and borrowing and other receipts of Rs 58,000 crore. The total revenue receipts for 2025-26 include state’s own tax of Rs 66,000 crore, own non-tax revenue of Rs 60,000 crore, state’s share in central taxes for Rs 64,408 crore and grants from Centre for Rs 41,592 crore.
Capital outlay of Rs 65,012 crore estimated is 6.1 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is one of the highest among all major states in the country and points towards the robust economic fundamentals of the state. Besides, the administrative expenditure is proposed at Rs 1,08,000 crore. The outlay for disaster risk management funds will be Rs 4,000 crore.
Transfers from state will have an outlay of Rs 8,000 crore. The rural and urban local bodies will get Rs 3,311 crore and Rs 4,559 crore on the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission and 5th State Finance Commission respectively. The budget provides Rs 1,70,000 crore for programme expenditure, which is 58.62 per cent of the total outlay.
The chief minister said that the state will generate revenue surplus of about 3 per cent of the GSDP and fiscal deficit will be limited to 3.2 per cent of the GSDP for 2025-26. Stating that Odisha has embarked on a journey of renewed development as per the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, the chief minister said that by 2036, Odisha aspires to be 500 billion dollar economy.
1 trillion USD economy goal for 2047: CM
“Our Viksit Odisha mission is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Purvodaya strategy. We envision Odisha as a growth engine for Viksit Bharat at 2047. We aspire to be a 1.5 trillion dollar economy by the time,” he added.
Majhi said as per advanced estimate for 2024-25, the state economy has grown at 7.2 per cent in real terms as compared to the national growth rate of 6.4 per cent. In medium term, the state economy is projected to grow at a rate higher than 8 per cent, he added.
The chief minister said that goals of the state government are ambitious but achievable. Quoting from the Chanakya Niti Sutra, the chief minister said, “Karya purusha karena lakshyam sampadyate (with determined human efforts, the task will surely be completed).”
“We shall work hard, we shall work together and we shall achieve our goals,” he said.
New Schemes & Initiatives
Antyodaya Gruha Yojana Rs 2,603 Cr
Atal bus stand Rs 1,266 Cr
Samrudha Sahara Rs 408 Cr
Swachha Odisha Rs 261 Cr
Subhadra Surakhya Rs 153 Cr
Shri Jagannath Darshan Yojana Rs 30 Cr
NODC Rs 200 Cr
SODC Rs 200 cr
Odisha Pusti Mission Rs 100 Cr
Saheed Laxman Nayak Adarsh Vidyalaya Rs 100 Cr
Bakulabana Unnayan Rs 50 Cr
Ama Similipal Yojana Rs 50 Cr
Model Mandi Rs 50 Cr
Aame Padhiba Aama Bhasare Rs 25 Cr
Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana Rs 12 Cr
O-SAMPARK Rs 10 Cr
Budget Size
Rs 2.9L cr
Programme Expenditure Rs 1.7L cr
administrative Expenditure Rs 1.08L cr
Fiscal Deficit Rs 34,200 cr