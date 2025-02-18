Nepali student's death at KIIT-Bhubaneswar sparks protests; father demands strict punishment

BHUBANESWAR: The father of a Nepali student who allegedly died by suicide at KIIT University on Sunday has demanded stringent punishment for those responsible for his daughter's death.

The victim’s father also criticized the university authorities for asking protesting Nepali students to vacate the hostels.

Meanwhile, as the incident triggered massive protests on campus, KIIT management issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, "The authorities deeply regret the incident which took place on February 16. Two security staff were terminated immediately. Two senior hostel officials and one administrative officer of the international relations office were suspended pending enquiry."

The girl's father expressed disappointment over the handling of the situation. "After she ended her life, the authorities should have caught hold of the accused youth. However, her fellow Nepali colleagues lodged a complaint, and the police nabbed him when he was fleeing," he said.

He also urged the state government to bring back Nepali students to the university without imposing any conditions. Additionally, he requested proper security for Nepali students studying at the institute.

The deceased, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year B.Tech student. She was found dead in her hostel room, allegedly after a personal dispute with her male friend of torturing and forcing her to take the extreme step.