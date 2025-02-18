Nepali student's death at KIIT-Bhubaneswar sparks protests; father demands strict punishment

BHUBANESWAR: The father of a Nepali student who allegedly died by suicide at KIIT University on Sunday has demanded stringent punishment for those responsible for his daughter's death.
The victim’s father also criticized the university authorities for asking protesting Nepali students to vacate the hostels.
Meanwhile, as the incident triggered massive protests on campus, KIIT management issued a statement on Tuesday, saying, "The authorities deeply regret the incident which took place on February 16. Two security staff were terminated immediately. Two senior hostel officials and one administrative officer of the international relations office were suspended pending enquiry."
The girl's father expressed disappointment over the handling of the situation. "After she ended her life, the authorities should have caught hold of the accused youth. However, her fellow Nepali colleagues lodged a complaint, and the police nabbed him when he was fleeing," he said.
He also urged the state government to bring back Nepali students to the university without imposing any conditions. Additionally, he requested proper security for Nepali students studying at the institute.
The deceased, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year B.Tech student. She was found dead in her hostel room, allegedly after a personal dispute with her male friend of torturing and forcing her to take the extreme step.
Following the incident, KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students from the hostel and dropped them at Cuttack railway station without making any travel arrangements.
The Nepal government has intervened in the matter. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli posted on Facebook, "It has come to our attention through media and social media that a Nepali student has died in a hostel of KIIT University in Odisha and that Nepali students have been forcibly evicted. The government is working on this matter through diplomatic channels and is in contact with the relevant authorities."
Later, in a post on X, he added, "Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference."
Two officers from the Nepal Embassy in Delhi are expected to visit the institute to meet with affected students and address their concerns.
The incident came to light after the deceased’s cousin filed a complaint at Infocity Police Station in Bhubaneswar, alleging that his sister had been blackmailed by a fellow student, which he believes led to her suicide.
"It is suspected that the girl was having an affair with another student at KIIT, and she may have committed suicide for some reason," the university stated in response to the incident.
(With inputs from PTI)