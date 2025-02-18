Officers of Nepal embassy likely to visit Odisha institute day after student found dead in hostel

BHUBANESWAR: Two officers from the Nepal embassy in Delhi are likely to visit a private engineering institute in Odisha's Bhubaneswar after a student from the neighbouring country was found dead in her hostel on the campus, officials said on Tuesday.

The officers are also expected to meet a group of students from the Himalayan kingdom, who were allegedly evicted from their hostel, amid tension on the institute campus, they said.

The deceased, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year B Tech student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the institute's registrar said.

As the situation escalated on the campus, KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students from the hostel and dropped them at Cuttack railway station without making any arrangements for their travel.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli offered some relief to the distressed students.