Couple axed to death on sorcery suspicion in Odisha

BARIPADA: A tribal couple was axed to death on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Biosi area of Mayurbhanj district on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased as Debendra Naik (45) and his wife Champa (42) of Dungursahi colony in Kitabedha village within Biosi police limits. The accused, 23-year-old Ajay Naik of the same village, has been arrested.

The shocking incident took place at around 8.30 pm. Sources said Debendra was watering plants in his garden while Champa along with her daughter in-law Sumita and two-and-a-half-years old granddaughter was inside the house.

All of a sudden, the accused armed with an axe arrived at the scene and assaulted Debendra on the head. Ajay then went inside the house and hacked Champa.

Sumita and her daughter managed to escape and reached a neighbour’s house. Subsequently, villagers rushed to Debendra’s house and found the blood-soaked bodies of the couple.

On being informed, Biosi police reached the village and started investigation. IIC Nini Bhoi said police seized the bodies for postmortem. The accused, who had absconded after committing the crime, was arrested from Bangiriposi area.

Bhoi further said during interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and revealed that his father was suffering from an unknown disease for the last couple of months. Ajay approached a traditional healer who told him that Debendra and his wife were performing black magic on his father. The accused then decided to kill the couple.

The IIC said the axe used in the crime was seized. A scientific team from Baripada town visited the spot for investigation. “A case has been registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased couple’s son Rabendra Naik. The accused will be produced in court after completion of some legal formalities,” Bhoi added.